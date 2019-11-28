UrduPoint.com
New Legislation Required To Tackle Noise Pollution:Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar

Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:51 PM

Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar Thursday said that new legislation is vital to tackle threats of noise pollution posed by expending industry in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar Thursday said that new legislation is vital to tackle threats of noise pollution posed by expending industry in the country.

Talking to APP, she said that noise pollution in major cities, mainly from vehicular and industrial sources were going unchecked that leaving humans with huge bad impacts on their health.

