New Legislation To Unlock IT Sector's Potential: Afnan Ullah Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Wednesday assured that the government is committed to the IT sector's growth and development and is working diligently to introduce necessary legislation to address digital challenges and promote IT exports.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan has announced that the government is set to introduce new legislation aimed at unlocking the full potential of the IT sector, adding, this move is expected to boost IT exports, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan has introduced a bill to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in Pakistan. The Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024, aims to provide a framework for the development, deployment and use of AI technologies in the country.

The bill will be debated and discussed in the Senate and National Assembly, he said, adding, the bill will be open for public consultation to gather feedback and suggestions from stakeholders.

The bill will be enacted into law after approval from both houses of parliament, he further explained.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan expressed optimism that the new legislation will bring fruitful results in the coming years, transforming the IT sector into a significant contributor to Pakistan's economy.

The senator was confident that the legislation will enable Pakistan's IT sector to flourish, making it an attractive destination for investment, talent and innovation.

The government is working tirelessly to transform Pakistan into a digital superpower with a focus on resolving all issues related to the internet, he said.

This ambitious goal aims to provide citizens with seamless and smooth internet access, driving economic growth, innovation and digital inclusivity, he added.

Responding a query, Senator assured that the government is actively addressing internet-related issues, including connectivity, speed, and affordability.

He emphasized that these issues will be resolved soon, enabling people to fully leverage the internet' s potential.

The senator expressed optimism about Pakistan's digital future, stating that the government's efforts will soon bear fruit, and citizens will enjoy a seamless digital experience.

To another question, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan clarified that the government strongly believes in freedom of expression, but emphasized that baseless allegations without proof can harm the country's image and institutions.

He noted that unfounded allegations can have serious consequences, including damaging investor confidence and tarnishing the country's global image.

The senator emphasized that Pakistan will learn from international best practices and adopt a similar approach to combat cyber-crimes, adding, the government will collaborate with stakeholders, including tech companies, civil society, and experts, to ensure the effective implementation of laws related to social media.

