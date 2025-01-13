Open Menu

New Levies Line Building And Administrative Offices Inaugurated In Tehsil Sir Kharan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 11:52 PM

New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kharan

Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mujibur Rehman Qambrani and Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro on Monday jointly inaugurated the newly constructed building of levies line and administrative officers offices, in Tehsil Sir Kharan, Kharan District

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mujibur Rehman Qambrani and Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro on Monday jointly inaugurated the newly constructed building of levies line and administrative officers offices, in Tehsil Sir Kharan, Kharan District.

The ceremony was attended by regional trustees, including Haji Mir Muhammad Azam Maskanzai and Mir Gul Khan Noor Muskanzai, as well as other officials, including Tehsil Dar Sir Kharan Muhammad Hasan and Levies SHO Sir Kharan Muskan Qalat Abdul Baqi Siyapad.

On this occasion, Commissioner Qambrani praised the Levies Force for their remarkable performance in maintaining peace and order, paying homage to the martyrs who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

He also acknowledged the outstanding services of former Chief Justice Shaheed Muhammad Noor Maskanzai in promoting development, education, health, and welfare in Sir Kharan.

Deputy Commissioner Soomro in his address, highlighted the significance of the new building, stating that the Levies Force has been fully operationalized in Tehsil Sir Kharan, and the provision of modern facilities will enhance their performance.

APP/esk/378

Related Topics

Chief Justice Martyrs Shaheed Education Qalat Kharan

Recent Stories

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for mor ..

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

3 minutes ago
 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami ..

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert

4 minutes ago
 Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

4 minutes ago
 Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires fro ..

Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing

4 minutes ago
 Continued political engagement key to long-term st ..

Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana

3 minutes ago
 Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach o ..

Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power

3 minutes ago
New Levies line building and administrative office ..

New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kh ..

3 minutes ago
 Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib ..

Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individua ..

5 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed honours recipients of funding ..

24 minutes ago
 Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of ..

Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of generative AI in creativity

25 minutes ago
 XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost cr ..

XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost creative production

25 minutes ago
 Stock markets fall as traders trim US rate cut bet ..

Stock markets fall as traders trim US rate cut bets

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan