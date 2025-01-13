New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kharan

Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mujibur Rehman Qambrani and Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro on Monday jointly inaugurated the newly constructed building of levies line and administrative officers offices, in Tehsil Sir Kharan, Kharan District

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mujibur Rehman Qambrani and Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro on Monday jointly inaugurated the newly constructed building of levies line and administrative officers offices, in Tehsil Sir Kharan, Kharan District.

The ceremony was attended by regional trustees, including Haji Mir Muhammad Azam Maskanzai and Mir Gul Khan Noor Muskanzai, as well as other officials, including Tehsil Dar Sir Kharan Muhammad Hasan and Levies SHO Sir Kharan Muskan Qalat Abdul Baqi Siyapad.

On this occasion, Commissioner Qambrani praised the Levies Force for their remarkable performance in maintaining peace and order, paying homage to the martyrs who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

He also acknowledged the outstanding services of former Chief Justice Shaheed Muhammad Noor Maskanzai in promoting development, education, health, and welfare in Sir Kharan.

Deputy Commissioner Soomro in his address, highlighted the significance of the new building, stating that the Levies Force has been fully operationalized in Tehsil Sir Kharan, and the provision of modern facilities will enhance their performance.

APP/esk/378