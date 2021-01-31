New LG reforms will empower people: Asad Umar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government was going to introduce reforms in local government system as Sindh local government system did not meet the real spirit of the constitution.

"The new reforms will empower the people in true sense," he expressed these views while addressing the gathering at Jaccababad.

He said that the developmental works were underway all over the Sindh province by the provincial government but accountability process of political leaders seemed to be at zero percent.

The minister informed that PPP had completely failed to develop the Jaccababad district, however, PTI government has started number of developmental projects in different districts of Sindh province including Jaccababad.

Earlier, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, MPA Aslam Abro and others were also addressed the gathering.