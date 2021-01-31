UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New LG Reforms Will Empower People: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:20 PM

New LG reforms will empower people: Asad Umar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government was going to introduce reforms in local government system as Sindh local government system did not meet the real spirit of the constitution.

"The new reforms will empower the people in true sense," he expressed these views while addressing the gathering at Jaccababad.

He said that the developmental works were underway all over the Sindh province by the provincial government but accountability process of political leaders seemed to be at zero percent.

The minister informed that PPP had completely failed to develop the Jaccababad district, however, PTI government has started number of developmental projects in different districts of Sindh province including Jaccababad.

Earlier, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, MPA Aslam Abro and others were also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE administers 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine ..

40 minutes ago

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health cen ..

55 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

55 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 34th globally in G ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police encourages public to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Judge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.