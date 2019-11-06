New LG system introduced by PTI government to fully empower masses: Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the new local government system introduced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring a revolution in making the masses fully empowered.

Objective of the new local government system was the devolution of power so that the process of development, progress and resolution of problems could be made possible at the local level, he added.

The prime minister was chairing a briefing meeting on the proposed local government system for the Federal capital.

The meeting was attended by Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood, Advisor on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafarullah Mirza, Special Assistant Ali Nawaz Awan, Member National Assembly (MNA) Asad Umar, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and others.

The prime minister was briefed about the salient features of the proposed new local government system for Islamabad.

He was informed that the proposed local government system for the federal capital was aimed at putting in place a system, by empowering the locally elected representatives led by a mayor, which besides the development of federal capital would ensure resolution of problems of the masses.

The prime minister was further briefed that the election of mayor in the new local government system would be done through the direct election.

The responsibility of development projects and routine matters in the federal capital would be assigned to the mayor, he was told.

The prime inister appreciated the proposals regarding the new local government system for the federal capital.

