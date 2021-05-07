New LHC additional judges take oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Newly-appointed additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took oath of their office here on Friday.

Newly appointed additional judges included Justice Sohail Nasir, Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Safdar Salim Shahid, Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadim, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chathha, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Justice Muhammad Shan Gul and Justice Mohammad Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered oath to 13 newly -appointed judges in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the LHC main lawn. LHC Registrar, Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla conducted the proceedingsLHC Judges as well as Federal & Provincial Law Officers, President & Office Bearers of LHCBA, Senior Lawyers, Officers of LHC and families & friends of newly appointed judges also attended the ceremony.

After the elevation of these judges, the number of Judges at LHC reached 50.