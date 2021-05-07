UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New LHC Additional Judges Take Oath

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

New LHC additional judges take oath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Newly-appointed additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took oath of their office here on Friday.

Newly appointed additional judges included Justice Sohail Nasir, Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Safdar Salim Shahid, Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadim, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chathha, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Justice Muhammad Shan Gul and Justice Mohammad Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered oath to 13 newly -appointed judges in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the LHC main lawn. LHC Registrar, Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla conducted the proceedingsLHC Judges as well as Federal & Provincial Law Officers, President & Office Bearers of LHCBA, Senior Lawyers, Officers of LHC and families & friends of newly appointed judges also attended the ceremony.

After the elevation of these judges, the number of Judges at LHC reached 50.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers Nasir

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.