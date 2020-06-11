UrduPoint.com
New Licenses Issued By PEMRA To Inject Investment Worth $3 Billion: Economic Survey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:51 PM

New licenses issued by PEMRA to inject investment worth $3 billion: Economic Survey

The growth of the media industry in Pakistan has multiplied rapidly during the last decade, with a cumulative investment of approximately $4-$5 billion. The sector is providing employment to more than 300,000 people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The growth of the media industry in Pakistan has multiplied rapidly during the last decade, with a cumulative investment of approximately $4-$5 billion. The sector is providing employment to more than 300,000 people. Moreover, new licenses issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) would inject investment of approximately $2-$3 billion, said Economic Survey 2019-2020 released here Thursday.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is responsible for facilitating and regulating the establishment and operation of all types of broadcast media and distribution services in Pakistan established for the purpose of international, provincial, district, and local area community based or special target audiences. It also facilitates the devolution of responsibility and power to the grassroots level by improving the access of the people to mass media at the local and community level. Finally, it ensures accountability, transparency, and good governance by optimization of the free flow of information.

PEMRA has issued 254 licenses for FM Radio so far ,the number was 240 till March 2019. Similarly, PEMRA has issued 4,062 Cable tv licenses; the number was 4,007 till March 2019.

Besides collecting advance tax from licensees at the time of issuance of licenses and their renewal, PEMRA has deposited a total of Rs 1,053,226,106 in the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).

The government of Pakistan had allocated Rs 200.000 million for the project "Modernization of Camera and Production equipment of Pakistan Television Corporation."The government of Pakistan has released Rs 160.000 million from July�December against which ptv is importing electronic/IT equipment to upgrade its channels, including PTV-Home, PTV news, and PTV sports from standard definition technology to high definition technology. The aforementioned equipment is expected to be imported by the last quarter of FY2020. PTV is trying its level best to improve signal quality to terrestrial network in the less developed areas of Pakistan, for which Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) project, supported by a Chinese grant, is in the pipeline. The number of registered TV sets holders as of 31st January 2020 are 20,528,134.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) PBC is one of the most important and effective electronic media, for the projection of government policies and aspirations of the people of Pakistan both at home and abroad. It has also been countering adverse foreign propaganda and negative perceptions. A budget of Rs 4,422.621 million has been allocated to PBC to meet employees and operational relatedexpenses for FY2020, and Rs 2,300.159 million was released to PBC tillMarch 31 for the expenditure of first two-quarters of Financial Year 2019-2020.

