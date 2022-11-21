New linear accelerator being bought for cancer patients in Lahore hospitals: secretary

Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that new linear accelerators are being purchased for Mayo and Jinnah hospitals of Lahore for treatment of cancer patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that new linear accelerators are being purchased for Mayo and Jinnah hospitals of Lahore for treatment of cancer patients.

He was chairing a meeting to review steps taken for purchase of new linear accelerators. Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr. Nadeem Hafeez and Dr. Abrar from Mayo Hospital gave briefing to the health secretary.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Amjad, Dr. Sabahat, MS Lady Wellington Hospital, additional secretary procurement and related officers participated in the meeting.

The health secretary said 100 per cent transparency would be ensured in the process of purchasing new linear accelerators. He instructed the administration of Jinnah Hospital to present details in the board of Directors meeting.