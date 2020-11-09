UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Local Bodies System Of Punjab Top Priority Of PM Imran Khan: Shafqat Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:48 PM

New local bodies system of Punjab top priority of PM Imran Khan: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that new local bodies system of Punjab was one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan that guaranteed the transfer of power to the people at the grassroots level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that new local bodies system of Punjab was one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan that guaranteed the transfer of power to the people at the grassroots level.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister's House here along with Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat in which the process of transfer of powers and assets under the new Punjab Local Government Act was considered and consulted.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Javan Bakht, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, Additional Secretary Local Government Muhammad Arshad and other officials were present in the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid participated through video link due to Covid-19 quarantine.

The Federal Minister was briefed on Punjab Local Government Act 2019.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the process of transfer of powers and assets including local bodies' elections should be completed smoothly.

On the occasion, Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself attended several meetings during the preparation of the new Punjab Local Government Act and gave full guidance to the Punjab government.

He said, "The new local body law is comprehensive in all respects and in line with the aspirations of the people. In the new local government system, various sectors including education, health and housing would go to the local government." Raja Basharat said that necessary legal amendments were also being made to make the new local government system more useful and people friendly.

Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid said that work was underway on the process of transfer of powers and assets. He said that all resources were being utilized to bring the new local body system in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He further said that in order to adapt the system to modern requirements, information technology training was being imparted to the employees of the local bodies and twelve departments of the LG&CD were being digitized.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab 2019 All Government Top Housing Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine More Than 90% Effe ..

2 minutes ago

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Has No Money to Pay ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Says Fighting for Shushi i ..

2 minutes ago

SCO Heads of combating drug trafficking meeting he ..

5 minutes ago

Hanif Gohar declared winner on FPCCI's SVP seat

5 minutes ago

"One Window Operation" bill to be passed in next N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.