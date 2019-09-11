UrduPoint.com
New Local Bodies System To Bring Revolutionary Reforms, Empower People: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:02 PM

New local bodies system to bring revolutionary reforms, empower people: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the new local bodies system introduced by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would bring revolutionary reforms and empower elected representatives to effectively resolve problems being faced by their respective areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the new local bodies system introduced by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would bring revolutionary reforms and empower elected representatives to effectively resolve problems being faced by their respective areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting on local bodies system here at the PM Office, he said local governments would prove as nurseries for raising leadership of national calibre.

The prime minister said with transfer of development funds to local governments, the basic issues of public would be addressed.

It will also discourage the practice of unjustified release of funds by favoring particular elected representatives over their counterparts, he added.

He said direct election at Tehsil and municipality levels would not only help people choose the deserving candidates but would also strengthen the fabric of political parties.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Member National Assembly Asad Umar, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Local Government Shehram Khan Tarakai and senior officials.

The participants of the meeting were given a briefing about the salient features of the new system.

