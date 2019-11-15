New local body system to bring about revolution: Minister

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday said the new local body system would help resolve the public issues at their doorsteps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday said the new local body system would help resolve the public issues at their doorsteps.

Addressing a public gathering at his constituency here, he said the system would open new ways towards development and progress.

He urged party workers to start preparations for the local body elections.

He said that authorities would be shifted to local body representatives and social welfare departments would be under their supervision.