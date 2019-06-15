UrduPoint.com
New Local Government System Among Salient Features Of Punjab Budget 2019-20: Basharat Raja

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

New Local Government System among salient features of Punjab Budget 2019-20: Basharat Raja

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Basharat Raja on Friday said that the new Punjab Local Government System was one of the most salient features of the Punjab Budget 2019-20 that would become a real change catalyst by transferring huge funds directly to the local bodies that would be able to identify need based development schemes and execute themselves at their own.

Addressing the media outside Punjab Assembly after Budget Session, here, he said the PTI government had presented the best budget in worse economic conditions.

Basharat Raja said that former governments built roads and bridges of concrete but PTI government was preferring to give relief to the destitute and the poor.

"We are focusing on policy making and human resource development rather than erecting huge structures of low public value," he added.

Criticising the unpleasant behaviour of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, the Provincial Law Minister said that opposition had lost its grounds among the public for that it was relying on hollow hue and cry. He predicted that Shehbaz Sharif would likely be sent behind bars soon.

He said that claims of opposition for initiating anti-government movement had no value as the public clearly witnessed that not more than hundred people came out in favour of Zardari or Hamza recently arrested.

Basharat Raja claimed that neither PML-N nor PPP had capability to bring the people out on roads to start an agitation against the government.

