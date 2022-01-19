UrduPoint.com

New Local Govt Act To Herald Development Era: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the new Local Government Act would herald the development era in the province as its enforcement would resolve public issues at their doorsteps

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed who called on him at CM office. They discussed holding of local bodies elections in the province.

The chief minister said the provincial government was committed to holding the local bodies' elections, adding that direct election would ensure real change in the local bodies' politics.

The new Local Government Act had been devised with hard work to help timely resolve problems through village councils and neighbourhood councils, the CM concluded.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed appreciated the chief minister's vision to bring change through local bodies.

