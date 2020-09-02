New local system to bring about positive change: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the new local government system would bring about a positive change in real terms.

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day orientation workshop with local government leaders to promote civic participation among women, youth and religious minorities in political processes organized by the Ministry of HR&MA in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF) on Wednesday.

The minister said that credit of local government system went to the incumbent government as they introduced first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which won full confidence of people in the province and had brought about significant improvement in the areas of health, education and law and order.

He said a new approach would also emerge local government system in Punjab, which besides truly empowering the common man through the devolution of power to the lower tiers, would also help resolve the local problems in a quick and transparent manner and make the sustainable development possible.

Local Government Director General Asia Gul said that establishment of new local governments at tehsil and punchayat level was a courageous decision which would benefit the common man and help resolve the problems of masses at local level.

At the end of the session, shields and certificates were distributed by the minister among youth, females and official.