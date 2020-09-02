UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Local System To Bring About Positive Change: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:10 PM

New local system to bring about positive change: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the new local government system would bring about a positive change in real terms.

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day orientation workshop with local government leaders to promote civic participation among women, youth and religious minorities in political processes organized by the Ministry of HR&MA in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF) on Wednesday.

The minister said that credit of local government system went to the incumbent government as they introduced first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which won full confidence of people in the province and had brought about significant improvement in the areas of health, education and law and order.

He said a new approach would also emerge local government system in Punjab, which besides truly empowering the common man through the devolution of power to the lower tiers, would also help resolve the local problems in a quick and transparent manner and make the sustainable development possible.

Local Government Director General Asia Gul said that establishment of new local governments at tehsil and punchayat level was a courageous decision which would benefit the common man and help resolve the problems of masses at local level.

At the end of the session, shields and certificates were distributed by the minister among youth, females and official.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Minority Law And Order Man Women Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM orders to implement SC orders on release of fem ..

14 minutes ago

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

29 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

37 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

41 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

42 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.