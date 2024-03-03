Open Menu

New Machinery Worth Rs 400m To Be Included In MWMC Fleet Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM

New machinery worth Rs 400m to be included in MWMC fleet soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The citizens would see positive changes in the city regarding cleanliness as new machinery worth around Rs 400 million would be included in Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) fleet soon.

The MWMC official sources informed APP here on Sunday that the company had purchased new machinery with the approval of the board of Directors after transparently completing the tendering process.

The new machinery included one Vacuum sweeper, 101 loader rickshaws, containers, 300 skip loaders, as many hand carts, and 22 tractor trolleys. The people would see positive changes in the city as the latest machinery would be on roads soon, the sources said.

A grand ceremony would be conducted regarding the inauguration of the machinery soon in which the new machinery would be unveiled.

The sources further informed that the shortage of manpower would also be met soon to run company affairs effectively.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob, informed this news agency that they were going to add new machinery in the company fleet from next week.

He said that the new machinery would help to improve service delivery and give a presentable look.

Shahid said that it will also enhance the beauty of the city, particularly the main roads of the city.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Company Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

13 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

13 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

13 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

13 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

13 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

13 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

13 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

13 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

13 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan