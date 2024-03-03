New machinery worth Rs 400m to be included in MWMC fleet soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The citizens would see positive changes in the city regarding cleanliness as new machinery worth around Rs 400 million would be included in Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) fleet soon.

The MWMC official sources informed APP here on Sunday that the company had purchased new machinery with the approval of the board of Directors after transparently completing the tendering process.

The new machinery included one Vacuum sweeper, 101 loader rickshaws, containers, 300 skip loaders, as many hand carts, and 22 tractor trolleys. The people would see positive changes in the city as the latest machinery would be on roads soon, the sources said.

A grand ceremony would be conducted regarding the inauguration of the machinery soon in which the new machinery would be unveiled.

The sources further informed that the shortage of manpower would also be met soon to run company affairs effectively.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob, informed this news agency that they were going to add new machinery in the company fleet from next week.

He said that the new machinery would help to improve service delivery and give a presentable look.

Shahid said that it will also enhance the beauty of the city, particularly the main roads of the city.