UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Map To Convey IIOJK Part Of Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

New map to convey IIOJK part of Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the government was conveying to the international community through the new map that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was part of Pakistan.

Sir Creek and Ladakh were also part of Pakistan and that was why they were shown in the new map, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan was continuously highlighting the Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019 of scrapping the special status of IIOJK.

Replying to a question, he said all political parties and stakeholders were on same page for introducing the new map.

Shibli Faraz said Kashmir issue should be resolved accordance with the United Nations (UN) resolutions and it must play its due role for the purpose.

Replying to a question, he said the government had taken decision to import sugar and wheat to expose the mafia, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was much concerned about increasing of the commodities' prices.

He said the coronavirus was the main cause of the food inflation in the country and the government was realising the situation.

He said Sindh government had no moral logic for criticising the central government, adding everyone was well aware about the corruption and performance of Pakistan Peoples Party government in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister United Nations Import Jammu Same Pakistan Peoples Party August 2019 Moral All Government Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

12 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.