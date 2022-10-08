New master plan to transform Faisalabad into dynamic city: Zahid Hussain

New master plan has enshrined, all important ingredients to transform Faisalabad into a dynamic, robust, environment friendly industrial, commercial and business hub of South Asia, said retiring Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :New master plan has enshrined, all important ingredients to transform Faisalabad into a dynamic, robust, environment friendly industrial, commercial and business hub of South Asia, said retiring Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain.

He was addressing a sumptuous farewell dinner arranged in his honour, by the Mian Muhammad Idrees of Sitara Group of Industries. The dinner was attended by Regional Police Officer Mr Moeen Masood, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and other divisional and district heads of various government departments in addition prominent businessmen were also present.

Zahid Hussain said that economy would be the key factor in the coming years and we must focus on it by providing a congenial environment to industry and trade. He said that the master plan was in its final phase and would be announced very soon. He said that he had tried his optimum best to provide the best possible facilities but he could not fully materialise his plans and futuristic vision. About his stay in Faisalabad, he said that during the last leg of his service, he had charge of the Faisalabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Municipal Corporation and three schools in addition to his own responsibilities.

Regarding the recent floods, he appreciated the philanthropic spirit of the local business community and said that Faisalabad was the only city from where maximum relief goods were dispatched to the flood-hit areas. "As many as 116 truck-loads of ration and relief goods were dispatched", he said and added that I am personally indebted to the business community who arranged new woollies worth Rs50 million for the flood affectees ahead of the upcoming winter.

In his address of welcome Chairman Sitara Group of Industries Mian Muhammad Idrees paid best tribute to the services rendered by Zahid Hussain as divisional commissioner Faisalabad. Later Mian Javed Iqbal offered vote of thanks and appreciated the vision of RPO to make Faisalabad city one of the safest cities as peace was prerequisite for a productive economic environment. He requested Doctor Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to collaborate with RPO and pave the way for the immediate implementation of the proposed safe city project at the earliest.