UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New MD PTV Amer Manzoor Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

New MD PTV Amer Manzoor assumes charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Amer Manzoor has assumed the charge.

He has vast experience of marketing and administrative affairs. He has served various reputed organizations and enjoys good reputation.

Due to his achievements in telecom and other sectors, he has been assigned this responsibility,said a press release issued Friday.

After taking charge, he held meetings with ptv directors, controllers and other senior officers.

The PTV employees have expressed satisfaction over his appointment and termed his appointment a right step towards progress and improvement of the PTV.

They expressed the hope that with his appointment as MD, the PTV wouldbecome a stable organization.

Related Topics

Progress PTV

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

1 minute ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

14 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

1 minute ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

24 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.