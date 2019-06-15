New MD PTV Amer Manzoor assumes charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Amer Manzoor has assumed the charge.

He has vast experience of marketing and administrative affairs. He has served various reputed organizations and enjoys good reputation.

Due to his achievements in telecom and other sectors, he has been assigned this responsibility,said a press release issued Friday.

After taking charge, he held meetings with ptv directors, controllers and other senior officers.

The PTV employees have expressed satisfaction over his appointment and termed his appointment a right step towards progress and improvement of the PTV.

They expressed the hope that with his appointment as MD, the PTV wouldbecome a stable organization.