New MD WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Engineer Khalid Raza Khan has been posted as the managing director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency.

He took charge of his office on Thursday and held meetings with officers and staff.

He said that provision of clean drinking water to citizens was top priority and all available resources would be utilised for the purpose.

He also issued directions to Operations Directors to keep all types of WASA machinery operational before monsoon.