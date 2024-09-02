'New Mechanism On The Cards To Control Inflation'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is establishing a new mechanism to provide relief to the public from inflation and make the price control mechanism more effective.
This was revealed by Chairperson of the Chief Minister's Task Force on Price Control Punjab, Salma Butt, while talking to media in Bahawalpur. She said that the Punjab government was taking steps to create a separate department for price control. "Digitalization is being implemented for innovation and ease in price control. Effective legislation will be made to protect consumers from overpricing and steps have been initiated to obtain accurate data for digitalization," she added.
She said that under the new mechanism, immediate action would be possible against those who do not comply with government prices.
"To control inflation, the issues of farmers, commission agents and traders will also be addressed. Effective planning is being made to eliminate profiteering and hoarding and immediate action on consumer complaints is being ensured through the price app. Practical measures are being taken considering the demand and supply of food items and geo-tagging of shops is being ensured for the enforcement of official rates," she maintained. She expressed hope that implementation of the new policy would yield long-term results in controlling inflation. The auction process of commodities in markets will be digitized to enhance monitoring effectiveness, she added.
