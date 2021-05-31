New media law to benefit media workers, not owners: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the new media law, proposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the parliament, would benefit the media workers, not their employers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the new media law, proposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the parliament, would benefit the media workers, not their employers.

According to the new law, media workers could approach the court against their respective media outlets on non-payments of salaries, the minister tweeted.

Fawad said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had opposed such an amendment in the past and would continue opposing it as their interests were linked with the media owners, not with the workers.