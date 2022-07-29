New medical center proposed at G-11 to serve slum areas residents: Senate informed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Senate informed on Friday that a new medical centre is proposed at G-11 Markaz to serve residents of slum areas located at G-12 and F-12 in the Federal capital.

Responding to queries during Question hour in Senate, the Minister of State for Law and Justice informed Senate that the Director of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) functions in various sectors of Islamabad.

He said that the population of sectoral areas is 650,000 whereas the population of slum areas in G-6, G-7, G-8, G-12, H-9, I-9, I-10, I-11, Bekha Saeedan and Rawal Town is about 80,000 which is 12 % of the total population residing in sectoral areas of Islamabad.

He said that rural areas including slums are looked after by the District Health Officer (DHO) office ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination.

The minister said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed clean drinking water filtration plants in the sectors of ICT and the population of slums is using the same for clean drinking water.

Shahadat Awan said that Environment Protection Institute (EPI) vaccination is provided to residents of slum areas at MCI medical centres located at G-6, G-7, G-9, I-8, I-10, F-11 and Rawal Town.

He said that all slums are also being targeted through a network of 4 out-reach vaccinators who are given facilities like motorbikes, cold chain equipment and other vaccines.

He said that the above-mentioned facilities provide Primary and secondary health care services, and conduct measles, polio, de-worming and other EPI campaigns.