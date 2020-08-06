UrduPoint.com
New Medicine Procurement Procedure To Be Introduced: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab has decided to improve medicine procurement procedure in the province for transparency and better utilisation of resources.

It was decided in a meeting, presided over by P&SHD Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, here on Thursday to compare procurement of medicines at district and provincial level.

The secretary informed the participants in the meeting that different prices and standards were observed in purchase of medicines at local level. "Some cases were observed where smaller or greater amount of medicines in line with the requirement, were purchased," he added.

He said that resources could be better utilised if medicines are procured at provincial level and for the purpose, he suggested a better and foolproof procurement system which could save national money.

He directed the officers that all legal and practical aspects of the plan should be maintained and provision of public facilities should be focused.

He said that the improved medicine procurement plan would be presented to the provincial cabinet for final approval through the minister health.

