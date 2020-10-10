UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Mental Illnesses Emerge During Coronavirus Outbreak: Experts

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:59 PM

New mental illnesses emerge during coronavirus outbreak: Experts

Some new types of mental illness have begun to emerge during the coronavirus situation, with some people experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder, besides a new type of depression and excessive use of medicine was also experienced

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Some new types of mental illness have begun to emerge during the coronavirus situation, with some people experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder, besides a new type of depression and excessive use of medicine was also experienced.

These views were expressed by prominent psychologists in an international conference on "World Mental Health Day 2020", at Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre here.

The conference was organized by the Pakistan Psychiatric Association and the Department of Psychiatry of Jinnah Hospital Karachi at the Najamuddin Auditorium of Jinnah Hospital.

President of World Psychiatric Association, Dr. Afzal Javed, Eminent Psychiatrist of Pakistan, Prof. Haroon Ahmed, Chairman of British Pakistani Psychiatric Association Dr. Qaiser Abbas, British Psychiatrist and Forensic Psychiatrist and Forensic Secretary Dr. Lindsay Thompson, former Pakistan Cricketer Younis Khan, President Pakistan Psychiatric Association Prof. Iqbal Afridi, Prof. Aniza Niaz and other experts addressed the event.

They said that the mental illnesses which emerged during the coronavirus situation also involves fear and anxiety in many people.

The tendency to have no physical contact with people was also seen to be unhealthy, they observed.

They said that the lifestyle of the people has changed as a result of which mental problems are increasing and now the rate of mental illnesses is increasing all over the world including Pakistan.

The mental problems are increasing particularly in the countries like Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and to some extent Pakistan, which have been affected by the wars or economic crisis, they observed.

They advised that the people and governments need to invest more in mental health, which means governments need to provide more resources in mental health while people should give more time for their mental health so that they and their families be protected from mental problems.

On this occasion, President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Prof. Iqbal Afridi also announced the launch a Research Award in the name of Prof. Haroon Ahmed, under which a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lac would be given to each mental researcher every year for the best Research Paper.

Professor Haroon Ahmed is giving Rs 1 million for the Research Award while Pakistan Psychiatric Society will give remaining Rs one million.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan World President Of Pakistan Syria Yemen Iraq Thompson Younis Khan 2020 Afridi Event All From Best Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase Rs1800 to Rs116,200 10 Oct 2 ..

30 seconds ago

Police arrest three drugs pushers with liquor, gut ..

31 seconds ago

Motorcyling: French MotoGP grid

32 seconds ago

Court acquits Haleem from Kunri attack case

35 seconds ago

Oath-taking ceremony of PTI north Punjab held

6 minutes ago

Fury in northern England as UK readies three-tiere ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.