New mental illnesses emerge during coronavirus outbreak: Experts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Some new types of mental illness have begun to emerge during the coronavirus situation, with some people experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder, besides a new type of depression and excessive use of medicine was also experienced.

These views were expressed by prominent psychologists in an international conference on "World Mental Health Day 2020", at Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre here.

The conference was organized by the Pakistan Psychiatric Association and the Department of Psychiatry of Jinnah Hospital Karachi at the Najamuddin Auditorium of Jinnah Hospital.

President of World Psychiatric Association, Dr. Afzal Javed, Eminent Psychiatrist of Pakistan, Prof. Haroon Ahmed, Chairman of British Pakistani Psychiatric Association Dr. Qaiser Abbas, British Psychiatrist and Forensic Psychiatrist and Forensic Secretary Dr. Lindsay Thompson, former Pakistan Cricketer Younis Khan, President Pakistan Psychiatric Association Prof. Iqbal Afridi, Prof. Aniza Niaz and other experts addressed the event.

They said that the mental illnesses which emerged during the coronavirus situation also involves fear and anxiety in many people.

The tendency to have no physical contact with people was also seen to be unhealthy, they observed.

They said that the lifestyle of the people has changed as a result of which mental problems are increasing and now the rate of mental illnesses is increasing all over the world including Pakistan.

The mental problems are increasing particularly in the countries like Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and to some extent Pakistan, which have been affected by the wars or economic crisis, they observed.

They advised that the people and governments need to invest more in mental health, which means governments need to provide more resources in mental health while people should give more time for their mental health so that they and their families be protected from mental problems.

On this occasion, President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Prof. Iqbal Afridi also announced the launch a Research Award in the name of Prof. Haroon Ahmed, under which a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lac would be given to each mental researcher every year for the best Research Paper.

Professor Haroon Ahmed is giving Rs 1 million for the Research Award while Pakistan Psychiatric Society will give remaining Rs one million.