New MEPCO BoD announced with approval of federal cabinet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has issued notification of the Names of the Chairman and members of the new Board of Directors of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) with the approval of the Federal Cabinet.

Along with the chairman, seven independent members including Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari, Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada, Rana Yasir Rauf, Khurram Mushtaq, Mian Shahid Iqbal and Engineer Fazlullah Durrani have been announced.

Sardar Jamal Khan Laghari has been nominated as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has been constituted for period of three years. The customers representatives in the board included Asghar Laghari, Muhammad Jaber and Imaduddin while Chief Executive Officer will be the Executive Director.

Non- executive members included representative Power Division, Finance Division and Government of Punjab Grade 19 officers will be part of the Board of Directors, said a handout issued here on Sunday.