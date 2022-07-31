UrduPoint.com

New MEPCO BoD Announced With Approval Of Federal Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 09:40 PM

New MEPCO BoD announced with approval of federal cabinet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has issued notification of the Names of the Chairman and members of the new Board of Directors of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) with the approval of the Federal Cabinet.

Along with the chairman, seven independent members including Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari, Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada, Rana Yasir Rauf, Khurram Mushtaq, Mian Shahid Iqbal and Engineer Fazlullah Durrani have been announced.

Sardar Jamal Khan Laghari has been nominated as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has been constituted for period of three years. The customers representatives in the board included Asghar Laghari, Muhammad Jaber and Imaduddin while Chief Executive Officer will be the Executive Director.

Non- executive members included representative Power Division, Finance Division and Government of Punjab Grade 19 officers will be part of the Board of Directors, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Company Sunday Cabinet MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

21 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

21 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.