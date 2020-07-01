UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Method To Help Detect At-risk Areas For COVID-19 Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:34 PM

New method to help detect at-risk areas for COVID-19 spread

In the fight against Covid-19, researchers have developed a strategy to use data from existing cellular wireless networks to identify areas that are at the greater risk of disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :In the fight against Covid-19, researchers have developed a strategy to use data from existing cellular wireless networks to identify areas that are at the greater risk of disease.

The new method helps identify places where asymptomatic carriers have a higher chances of coming in close contact with large numbers of healthy people.

The technique, published in the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology, could help regions manage risks and avoid scenarios like the recent outbreak in New York in the US, Medical Daily reported .

"Our findings could help risk managers with planning and mitigation. It might prompt them to cordon off a busy plaza, for example, or implement stricter social distancing measures to slow the spread of virus," said study researcher Edwin Chong from Colorado State University in the US.

The researchers tried to understand how mobile device users moved and gathered over time in an area by leveraging what's known as handover and cell (re)selection protocols - the cellular network technologies that allow us to move about freely with our mobile devices without losing service.

Using data collected through these networks, Chong's team measured handover and cell (re)selection activity, called HO/CS rates, to calculate localised population density and mobility.

Offering real-time updates, the data allowed them to flag at-risk areas for further monitoring.

The method was built on the premise that the higher the HO/CS rates, which meant higher density and mobility, the higher the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

Chong said it could also be used to estimate the percentage of people staying home to determine whether communities were following recommended public health policies.

While Chong refers to mobile devices as "always-on human trackers," he is sensitive to and concerned with privacy and security issues. Unlike contact tracing applications that are often difficult to deploy and required widespread adoption, his approach protects the privacy and anonymity of individuals without needing active participation from device users.

"Our method overcomes the downside of contact tracing apps. All we have to do is to do the measurements using anonymous data that is already being collected for other reasons. We are not tracking individuals," the study author said.

Related Topics

Mobile New York All From

Recent Stories

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.