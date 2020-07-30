UrduPoint.com
New Metro Bus Infrastructure Project Likely To Be Completed In August

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

New Metro Bus infrastructure project likely to be completed in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Metro Bus Infrastructure Project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport has achieved over 95 per cent physical progress, an official of the National Highway Authority told APP on Wednesday.

He said that it is expected to be completed by mid of August after arrival of Electrical and Mechanical equipment from China and Spain.He said the import was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said construction of a mini station at the airport and the ancillary works like paint, fixing of windows etc. at some other stations were in progress.

He said the total revised cost of the project was Rs. 13,525 million and Rs 3533.661 million were allocated and issued in the previous fiscal year.

He said that in PDSP 2020-2021, Rs 1500 million have been allocated for the project. Expenditure occurred till June 2020,was Rs 11679.605 million,whereas the throw forward amount stood at Rs 4748.275 million.

He said that the project could not be completed in stipulated time due to reasons beyond control of the NHA. The impediments, he said included relocation of utility lines, land acquisition from sensitive departments, issuance of No Objection Certificate for construction activities from certain departments such as Civil Aviation Authority, funds constraints, huge traffic flow, inclementweather and last but not the least outbreak of coronavirus.

/395

