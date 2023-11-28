New Metro City project to be completed in one year: Ali Asad

Director Operations, New Metro City Housing Society, Ali Asad Arsalan on Tuesday said the housing project is the fastest developing project in the country as it would be completed within a year's time frame

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Director Operations, New Metro City Housing Society, Ali Asad Arsalan on Tuesday said the housing project is the fastest developing project in the country as it would be completed within a year's time frame.

Addressing a news conference at Rawalpindi Press Club here, the New Metro City (NMC) Housing Society official briefed the media persons that increase in the cost of construction materials in the international market led to the rise in development charges of the society that had been charged from the customers.

Ali Arsalan said all the housing schemes across the country charge extra money before the development work starts, but the NMC administration increased the charges at the final stage in the interest of the public.

"All the development works will be completed within a year so that the users do not face inconvenience," he added.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Head of Sales Shahryar Masood Chaudhry and other officers including senior officer of NMC Naeem Abbasi.

While answering the questions of journalists, Director of Operations Ali Asad Arsalan said the development work of New Metro City Housing Society Gujjar Khan that will be completed within the next year would ensure development of A-Block South in July 2024, B-Block in September, Canal View in November and B-Central Block in December.

He said that the project rivals were spreading concocted propaganda on social media that the market rates were low, but they wanted to make it clear to all the customers that there was a difference in the price of the file and the plot. "Just like the possession of the early bird block, all the owners have to pay the same price," he added.

He claimed that the NMC Housing Society was being built on international standards in which paved roads, Glow Park, shopping malls, international food chains, modern education and health facilities were being developed in addition to foolproof security arrangements.

However, overseas Pakistanis and a large number of investors were taking keen interest in New Metro City Housing Society and the project proprietors would live up to the trust of all their customers. He said that some miscreants are giving threatening messages on social media and the concerned police station is taking legal action against them.

The police was informed while an application was submitted against them in the cybercrime wing of the FIA, he added.