New microbiology lab inaugurated at BKMC-MTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A state-of-the-art microbiology laboratory has been set up and inaugurated on Monday at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) Swabi to provide culture tests, culturing, examination, and identification of micro organisms including bacteria, fungus, Parasite, etc.

The laboratory has a crucial role in effective infection prevention and control, said hospital director Dr Amjad Mahboob along with the Nursing Director Mehran Khan, in-charge Emergency and Microbiology Lab team after inaugurating the laboratory in the newly established accident and emergency (A&E), Burn unit at the hospital.

The new laboratory would serve the patient by offering them all the necessary microbiological investigations in the lab, he added.

He said that earlier the culture test samples were first sent out of the district for examination and it was a time taking process, however now the was made available here and everyone could get the culture test done here at a reasonable price.

The hospital Director said that any tertiary care hospital was incomplete without a modern microbiology laboratory as it was necessary for infection prevention and research.

Later, Lab In-charge Dr Asim gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the newly established Lab and said that in near future TB culture test would be possible here in this modern lab and medical students could also take benefit from it.