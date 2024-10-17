New Mini Zoo In Sargodha To Be Completed By Next Month-end
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Sargodha district is set to get a new mini zoo, with construction expected to be completed by the end of next month.
This was stated by the Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha Division Arooj Zaheer while talking to the APP on Thursday. She said that necessary animals for the zoo were already available with the Wildlife Department. Additionally, the recruitment process for approximately 50 staff members to manage the zoo was under way, the deputy director of Wildlife Department said.
Highlighting the limited recreational facilities in Sargodha, Arooj emphasised that the new zoo would provide an excellent recreational opportunity for citizens, especially children. The official also mentioned that strict action was being taken against illegal hunting and catching in the Sargodha division. The development was a positive step towards conserving wildlife and providing a recreational space for the residents of Sargodha,she added.
