New Minister For Best Hajj Arrangements, Quality Services

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the ministry's officials should use their full potential to make best arrangements for upcoming Hajj and provide quality services to the pilgrims

Receiving a detailed briefing on the activities and responsibilities of the ministry the other day, he said Hajj was one of the basic pillars of islam and to make this sacred obligation a success story, we would have to sacrifice our comforts and provide all possible facilities to the intending pilgrims.

The minister said the operation of Hajj 2022 was a big task for the ministry as it had a very short time to manage all the prerequisites for its smooth sailing.

He, realizing the omnipresence of Allah Almighty, expressed his determination that he would discharge his professional obligations in an efficient manner and expect the same from all other employees and officers of the ministry.

The briefing was given by the secretary and additional secretary and it was attended by all the quarters concerned of the religious affairs ministry.

