New model of waste collection in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Monday said that 100 per cent door-to-door

waste collection will be ensured in the provincial capital, under the new sanitation model.

He said this while chairing a meeting in which Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Suthra Punjab

programme and the new model of sanitation for Lahore were reviewed.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din gave a briefing on various

aspects of the new model.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Zeeshan said making Punjab a zero-waste province was a

priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "Currently, Lahore has a population of 13 million

and the city generates 5500 tons of garbage every day. Under the new sanitation model, 100 percent

door-to-door waste collection will be ensured", he pledged.

"New machinery and manpower required to make this model effective should also be estimated",

he added.

Zeeshan Rafiq said along with receiving garbage from houses, sweeping will also be done 3 times

a week in each area. He asked the CEO of LWMC to review the segregation of recyclables

from garbage.

"In particular, the challenges of cleaning in commercial areas should be taken into account as garbage can accumulate again at any time in commercial areas", he pointed out.

Adding that there are 300 big and 200 small commercial markets in Lahore. The minister said that bio-energy can be produced from the cattle waste produced in Gawala colonies.

He directed to contact bio-energy related companies and submit a report. The minister emphasized that private housing societies should also be brought under the purview of the LWMC and if necessary, amendments in the rules and regulations should also be suggested for the same.