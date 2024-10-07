New Model Of Waste Collection In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Monday said that 100 per cent door-to-door
waste collection will be ensured in the provincial capital, under the new sanitation model.
He said this while chairing a meeting in which Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Suthra Punjab
programme and the new model of sanitation for Lahore were reviewed.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present.
Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din gave a briefing on various
aspects of the new model.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Zeeshan said making Punjab a zero-waste province was a
priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "Currently, Lahore has a population of 13 million
and the city generates 5500 tons of garbage every day. Under the new sanitation model, 100 percent
door-to-door waste collection will be ensured", he pledged.
"New machinery and manpower required to make this model effective should also be estimated",
he added.
Zeeshan Rafiq said along with receiving garbage from houses, sweeping will also be done 3 times
a week in each area. He asked the CEO of LWMC to review the segregation of recyclables
from garbage.
"In particular, the challenges of cleaning in commercial areas should be taken into account as garbage can accumulate again at any time in commercial areas", he pointed out.
Adding that there are 300 big and 200 small commercial markets in Lahore. The minister said that bio-energy can be produced from the cattle waste produced in Gawala colonies.
He directed to contact bio-energy related companies and submit a report. The minister emphasized that private housing societies should also be brought under the purview of the LWMC and if necessary, amendments in the rules and regulations should also be suggested for the same.
Recent Stories
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ikhtiar Wali for KP CM's resignation; terms Gandapur's disappearance a drama1 minute ago
-
Dera police conduct search, strike operations1 minute ago
-
Five power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
140-kg infected pickle discarded12 minutes ago
-
2 killed over land dispute in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 60 properties for illegal commercial use22 minutes ago
-
President condemns Karachi blast, killing Chinese nationals22 minutes ago
-
Traders’ association for resolving masses’ problems at earliest32 minutes ago
-
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC35 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café hosts literary session on novelist Kafka42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits high school51 minutes ago
-
"Act on emergency basis" health minister directs for anti dengue measures51 minutes ago