UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Modern Website Of MOIB Launched: Federal Minister For Information And Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:16 PM

New modern website of MOIB launched: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched its new website based on modern lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched its new website based on modern lines.

In a tweet the minister said that through this website users will have easy access to information in line with the requirements of the digital age.

He said that social media has given a new dimension to the modes of communication.

Shibli Faraz expressed the hope that the website of the ministry will be a positive way to promote and present the soft image of Pakistan to the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Social Media

Recent Stories

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

17 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

21 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

36 minutes ago

TRA responds to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks ..

36 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.