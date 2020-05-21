New moon not expected to be sighted on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The new moon of Lunar month Shawal will not be easily visible on Saturday (May 23) in any part of the country,so Eid-ul- Fitr will be expected to be on Monday, May 25 after 30 days of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The new moon of Lunar month Shawal will not be easily visible on Saturday (May 23) in any part of the country,so Eid-ul- Fitr will be expected to be on Monday, May 25 after 30 days of Ramazan.

This was informed by Khalid Ejaz Mufti,Secretary General Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that new moon could not be sighted until and unless its age is approximately more than 19 hours at the time of sunset at the place of observation, whereas the difference between Sunset and Moonset (Lag Time) is more than 40 minutes. Altitude (Alt), the angle of moon's separation from the Earth's surface is required minimum 6 degrees as well as Elongation (El), the angle of moon's separation from the Sun is required minimum 10 degrees.

This month,the new moon will be born on Friday, May 22 at 22:39 Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Although the age of the new moon at the time of Sunset on Saturday May 23 will be more than 20 hours in the country and the Lag time will be 39 minutes in Peshawar, Charsadda, Rawalpindi /Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and Lahore,whereas 40 minutes at Karachi, Quetta and Jiwani, yet due to other conditions, new moon will not be easily visible even with telescope in any part of the country,said Mufti.

However, he added the new moon will comparatively big in size and will remain long duration on Sunday in case of clear weather as its age will be more than 44 hours and Lag time will be more than 94 minutes in all areas of the country.