New Moon Of Jamadi Us Sani Born On December 1: SUPARCO
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The new moon of Jamadi us Sani was born on December 1, 2024, at 11:21 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere and Research Commission (SUPARCO).
At sunset on December 2, 2024, the age of the new moon will be approximately 30 hours.
The sighting of the new moon with the naked eye is possible under perfectly clear weather conditions in the southern part of the country, SUPARCO said.
