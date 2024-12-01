Open Menu

New Moon Of Jamadi Us Sani Born On December 1: SUPARCO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

New Moon of Jamadi us Sani born on December 1: SUPARCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The new moon of Jamadi us Sani was born on December 1, 2024, at 11:21 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere and Research Commission (SUPARCO).

At sunset on December 2, 2024, the age of the new moon will be approximately 30 hours.

The sighting of the new moon with the naked eye is possible under perfectly clear weather conditions in the southern part of the country, SUPARCO said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather December Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan