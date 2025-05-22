Open Menu

New Moon Of Zil Hajj To Be Born On May 27; Eid-ul-Adha Likely On June 7

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

New moon of Zil Hajj to be born on May 27; Eid-ul-Adha likely on June 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The new moon of Zil Hajj 1446 AH will be born on May 27, 2025, at 08:02:00 PST, according to astronomical data.

At the time of sunset on May 27, 2025 (29th Ziqad 1446 AH), the age of the new moon will be approximately 11 hours and 34 minutes.

According to the SUPARCO, along the coastal areas of the country, the time duration between sunset and moonset will be around 37 minutes.

Despite these conditions, the sighting of the new moon will not be possible, even with the help of a telescope, under perfect weather conditions.

As a result, the 1st of Zil Hajj is expected to fall on May 29, 2025, and consequently, Eid-ul-Adha is likely to be celebrated on June 7, 2025.

