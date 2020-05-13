UrduPoint.com
New Mosque To Be Built In Fesco Colony

Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:26 PM

New mosque to be built in Fesco Colony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hasan laid the foundation stone for construction of new mosque in Fesco Colony Abduyllahpur, here on Wednesday.

He said that the old mosque had not sufficient space to accommodate all worshipers. Therefore, a new mosque was being constructed there.

The new mosque will have capacity of 200 persons and the project would be completed within one year with an estimated cost of Rs 9 million, he added.

Chief Engineer Operations Umar Lodhi, Chief Engineer O&M Khalid Javaid, XEN Civil Works Shakeel Ahmad, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed, President OTP Colony Welfare Society Rana Hashim, Secretary Atif Maan, Finance Secretary Muneer Ahmad Sameem and others were also present.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

