New Mother And Child Hospital To Save Thousands Of Lives: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:30 PM

New Mother and Child Hospital to save thousands of lives: Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the new Mother and Child Hospital would help save thousands of lives in the province.

She said this while visiting the site of under construction Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital here.

The minister said that adequate funds were available for the completion of the project. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan lived in the prayers of hundreds of thousands of people as he gave the vision to the nation. "Due to complete ownership and good planning by the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the project is going on at full pace," she said.

She said that the seven Mother and Child Hospitals would be constructed in the province which would prove game changers in Punjab, adding that the best quality treatment and other facilities would be provided to mothers and children at these hospitals.

She appreciated the interest and commitment of Vice-Chancellors and other officials in the project.

The minister was accompanied by Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendent Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Ehtesham, Project Director and official of the C&W Department.

The officials present on the occasion gave complete briefing on the pace and progress of work, funds provision, targets and deadlines of the project.

