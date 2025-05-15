New MS To Teaching Hospital Appointed
Published May 15, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Dr. Khurram Rana has been appointed as the new medical superintendent (MS) of Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, replacing Dr. Mushtaq Basheer.
According to official sources, Dr. Mushtaq Basheer, the outgoing MS, has now been posted as Principal Medical Officer at the hospital.
The Health Department officials expressed hope that the new appointment would bring positive changes in the hospital's performance and public health services.
