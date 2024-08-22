New Museums To Be Set Up In Multan, Harappa
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Department of Archeology Punjab has decided to establish two new museums in Multan and Harappa.
In this regard, a meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Director General Archeology Zaheer Abbas Malik, in which progress on the project of new museums was reviewed. The consultant firm gave a detailed presentation in the meeting. Director Conservation and Development Anjum Qureshi and Deputy Director South Salman Tanveer shed light on the process of construction and exhibition of museums and provided details regarding various aspects of the project.
Addressing the meeting, DG Archeology Zaheer Abbas Malik said that existence of museums is very important to protect the archeology of Punjab and create awareness among the people about their historical heritage. "Under this strategy, effective measures are being taken to protect and restore the historical places in Punjab," he said.
The DG expressed his satisfaction over the progress on the ongoing projects and emphasised the importance of their timely completion. He directed to the concerned officers to complete the pending works as soon as possible and ensure that the proposed museums meet international standards.
During the meeting, a clear roadmap was drawn up for the next steps, including timelines for completion of construction work, holding of exhibitions and official opening of the museums. Zaheer Abbas Malik said that these projects will not only help in preserving the great historical heritage of the region but will also play an important role in making these museums centers of cultural education and tourism. He expressed the hope that these initiatives will help in the survival of the country's cultural heritage and the promotion of Pakistan's positive identity at the international level.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago