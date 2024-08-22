Open Menu

New Museums To Be Set Up In Multan, Harappa

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

New museums to be set up in Multan, Harappa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Department of Archeology Punjab has decided to establish two new museums in Multan and Harappa.

In this regard, a meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Director General Archeology Zaheer Abbas Malik, in which progress on the project of new museums was reviewed. The consultant firm gave a detailed presentation in the meeting. Director Conservation and Development Anjum Qureshi and Deputy Director South Salman Tanveer shed light on the process of construction and exhibition of museums and provided details regarding various aspects of the project.

Addressing the meeting, DG Archeology Zaheer Abbas Malik said that existence of museums is very important to protect the archeology of Punjab and create awareness among the people about their historical heritage. "Under this strategy, effective measures are being taken to protect and restore the historical places in Punjab," he said.

The DG expressed his satisfaction over the progress on the ongoing projects and emphasised the importance of their timely completion. He directed to the concerned officers to complete the pending works as soon as possible and ensure that the proposed museums meet international standards.

During the meeting, a clear roadmap was drawn up for the next steps, including timelines for completion of construction work, holding of exhibitions and official opening of the museums. Zaheer Abbas Malik said that these projects will not only help in preserving the great historical heritage of the region but will also play an important role in making these museums centers of cultural education and tourism. He expressed the hope that these initiatives will help in the survival of the country's cultural heritage and the promotion of Pakistan's positive identity at the international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Education Punjab Progress

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

10 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

10 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

10 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

10 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

10 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

10 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan