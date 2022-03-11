New MWMC CEO warns workers of salary cut on non observance of full duty hours

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar conducted a surprise visit to the city to check cleanliness and issued orders to staff to be punctual and dutiful to justify the salaries they receive.

The CEO also visited MWMC parking yard early Friday morning. He ordered to make integrated attendance system for workers functional and pledged to give no concession to work shirkers.

He warned workers of salary cut in case they failed to perform duty for eight (8) hours.

Dogar instructed all the drivers to reach office 6 am daily and directed the company management to provide caps and net jacket to all the workers within a week.

Uniforms will help officials identify workers and monitor their cleanliness work efficiency properly.

He promised to be in the field to monitor their performance for eight hours every day.

He expressed commitment to make Multan clean and tidy as per aspirations of the people of the City of Saints.

He ordered that cleanliness operations should cover all the shrines and Qila Kuhna Qasim Bagh and city roads and streets on a daily basis.