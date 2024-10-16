New Nadra Centre Set Up In Sher Shah Adhiwala
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Another Nadra center was setup at Sher Shah Adhiwala here on Wednesday.
Pakistan People's Party Leader,Member National Assembly (NA-157),Syed Ali Kasim Gillani, inaugurated the new Nadra office.
According to the spokesperson,locals of four union councils would get benefit as they had to travel far to Katcheri chowk office.
The newly constructed Nadra Centre will operate in one shift - from 8 AM till 3 PM,he said.
The centre will provide a total of five operational counters,air conditioned halls,proper seating arrangements,and parking facilities for the visitors,the spokesperson concluded.
