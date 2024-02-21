New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Wednesday said the new NFC Award to be announced by the new government, would eventually reinvigorate the economy of provinces.

He expressed the optimism that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who was expected to assume the office of President, would pave the way for the new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award with enhanced share of provinces, he said while talking to media-persons.

The NFC Award was among the provisions of the 18th Constitutional Amendment related to the provincial autonomy, which had not been fully implemented as yet, he added.

Congratulating Asif Zardari on his nomination for the office of President, Nisar Khuhro aid it was the PPP which could help the country come out of the economic and political crises. He said the new governments to be formed as the result of February 8 elections, would complete their 5-year constitutional term.

Khuhro said strong provinces were the hallmark of a strong federation. Unfortunately, the new NFC Award was not announced despite considerable time had lapsed since the passage of the 18th Amendment.

With the new Award, the provinces would get more share in the country's financial resources and thus become economically stronger, he added.

Khuhro said that the provinces would get the Federal ministries, which were to be transferred to them after the elimination of the Concurrent List. The provinces would be able to use their resources to reduce unemployment and alleviate poverty, he added.

He said the PPP was the architect of the 18th Amendment and it was included in its manifesto to get it implemented, which would strengthen the provincial autonomy.

He said as no party was in a position to form the government at the Centre alone, so the PPP joined the hands with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the larger national interest.