New NOCs To Be Issued For Safe Relocation Of LPG Filling Points: Deputy Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A significant meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon was held in his office, which was attended by all Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan, Additional Controller Civil Defense, Deputy Controllers Civil Defense, President and General Secretary of LPG Association and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, it was unanimously decided that none of the 93 sealed shops would be reopened without prior permission of the administration. It was also resolved that inspections of the sealed shops would be conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner and other relevant authorities, during which the cylinder filling machines would be dismantled.
It was also decided that all LPG filling points that do not comply with OGRA and Civil Defense SOPs would be relocated to safer locations according to OGRA guidelines.
Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon stated that new NOCs would be issued under OGRA's SOPs for establishing LPG filling points away from densely populated areas.
He also clarified that until this issue is fully resolved, meetings would be held daily at 9 pm at the DC camp office. He acknowledged the reliance on LPG as an alternative due to gas load shedding and expressed the administration's commitment to minimizing inconvenience to domestic and commercial consumers.
The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public to report any illegal LPG filling points to the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad's office at phone numbers 0229200244 and 0229200570, assuring that action would be taken within 24 hours.
