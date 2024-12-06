New novel released

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A new novel of famous writer Muhammed Asim Butt, "Pani per likhi kahani," has been published.

Earlier his three novels, Daira, Natamaam and Bhaid have been published and got wider appreciation from leaders and critics all over the country.

He has published more than 20 books so far and won literary awards like UBL Literary Excellence Award and Akse Kushboo Praveen Shakir Literary Award for his novels. More than 30 research papers on the level of MA and M Phil have been conducted in various universities and colleges. Presently he is working as Director and Chief Editor in Pakistan academy of letters.