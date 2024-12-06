Open Menu

New Novel Released

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

New novel released

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A new novel of famous writer Muhammed Asim Butt, "Pani per likhi kahani," has been published.

Earlier his three novels, Daira, Natamaam and Bhaid have been published and got wider appreciation from leaders and critics all over the country.

He has published more than 20 books so far and won literary awards like UBL Literary Excellence Award and Akse Kushboo Praveen Shakir Literary Award for his novels. More than 30 research papers on the level of MA and M Phil have been conducted in various universities and colleges. Presently he is working as Director and Chief Editor in Pakistan academy of letters.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Bank Limited All From

Recent Stories

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

6 minutes ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

8 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

17 hours ago
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

17 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

17 hours ago
 RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan