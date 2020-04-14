New NSER entrants to get cash assistance from Apr 15 under ehsaas program

New entrants registered so far under the recently held National Socio-economic Registration (NSER) survey would start getting cash assistance from Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme of the federal government from Wednesday, April 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :New entrants registered so far under the recently held National Socio-economic Registration (NSER) survey would start getting cash assistance from Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme of the Federal government from Wednesday, April 15.

Divisional director BISP Multan Zafar Khan told APP that federal government's poverty alleviation and social safety division was working day and night under the supervision of SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar to register deserving persons and ensuring cash payouts to enable them survive amid coronavirus lockdown.

The first phase of payments, Rs 12000 per person, was in progress covering already registered 227,000 beneficiaries in Multan division comprising Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts. Around 40-50 per cent of the beneficiaries have so far received payments, he added.

About the new entrants under NSER survey, he said that the survey had to be suspended due to new coronavirus lockdown, however, those registered so far, would start getting Rs 12000 each from April 15 in the second phase that would also cover the old beneficiaries who could not get cash payment.

He added that the third phase is meant to cover those who had sent messages to 8171, another window opened by the federal government to dole out cash to those who were left jobless due to virus crisis and were dependent on daily work payouts.

He said that those who have received return messages from 8171 have already started receiving payments.

Assistant director BISP Multan Muhammad Amir said that out of total over 100,000 beneficiaries of Multan district, 65000 have so far received cash and figure is expected to rise to 80,000 at the end of the day, Tuesday, Apr 14.

In Lodhran district, 80 per cent of the total 38000 beneficiaries have received payments, says Umair Khawaja, theassistant director BISP Kehror Pakka.