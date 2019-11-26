New Nursing Director appointed in Ayub Teaching Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

The management and administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Tuesday appointed Shams-ul-Huda as new nursing director for a period of three years

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The management and administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Tuesday appointed Shams-ul-Huda as new nursing director for a period of three years.

Previous to the new posting, Shams-ul-Huda served in many notable Institutions with a eleven years of teaching, administrative, clinical and research experience.

Shams ul Huda also served in Agha Khan University Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, Rehman Medical Institute, Shifa College of Nursing and Sharif Medical City Hospital.