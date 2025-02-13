New nursing, medical colleges being established to improve healthcare facilities: Minister Salman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that new nursing and medical institutions are being established in addition to modernization of existing hospital infrastructure to improve treatment facilities.

Speaking at a ceremony in the auditorium of Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College (AFMDC) here on Thursday, he said that the government is committed to improving medical education and healthcare services.

He said that Punjab currently has 44 nursing colleges which are undergoing renovations to enhance their facilities. He said that three new nursing institutes are being set up in Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi whereas new medical colleges are being established in Narowal, Bahawal Nagar and Okara.

He said that the government is also focusing on improving pediatric healthcare and in this connection, specialized doctors from Pakistan and abroad are being recruited to ensure the best treatment for the children.

He said that nursing curriculum has also been revised and modernized to meet international standards and further improve quality of medical education.

He mentioned an initiative to teach Arabic to nursing students and said that vast employment opportunities are available for nurses in Arab countries and other regions.

About past condition of public hospitals, the minister said that many healthcare facilities were in poor shape. Hence, the government had launched a revamping project and replaced decade-old medical equipment with advanced technology to ensure high-quality treatment for patients, he added.

He announced the construction of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Lahore and said that it is a challenging but essential project. In this connection, oncology experts from Pakistan, USA, UK, France, etc. are being consulted to complete this project on war-footing, he added.

He also highlighted the launch of an air ambulance service on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and said that this service is facilitating daily transfer of critically ill patients from remote areas to major hospitals for ensuring timely medical treatment.

Trustee of Aziz Fatima Trust Mian Muhammad Idrees, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rehan Naseem Bharara and others were also present on the occasion.