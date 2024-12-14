Open Menu

New Office Bearers Elected For Hazara Sports Welfare Organization

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

New office bearers elected for Hazara Sports Welfare Organization

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The election of new office-bearers for the Hazara Sports Welfare Organization Saturday has been successfully completed, with Haroon Khan Jadoon appointed as Patron-in-Chief, Ilyas Tanoli as President, and Nasrullah Khan as General Secretary.

In a consultative session, several other key appointments were also made. Nauman Khan was elected as Chairman, Sudhir Khan as Vice Chairman, Azeemullah Khan as Vice President, Syed Sujawal Hussain Shah as Deputy General Secretary, Haji Masood-ur-Rehman Tanoli as Joint Secretary, Bashir Hussain Shah as Office Secretary, and Sardar Umar Zaib as Propaganda Secretary.

The meeting also discussed a roadmap for promoting various sports in the Hazara Division, including cricket, football, boxing, karate, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, gymnastics, and other popular games.

Addressing the participants, officials of the organization voiced concern over the growing trend of youth distancing themselves from sports and becoming vulnerable to social issues such as drug addiction in the current era of technological advancement.

They called on both the government and community stakeholders to play an active role in encouraging sports among youth.

