New Office Bearers Of Hyderabad SITE Association Of Trade And Industry Elected Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:36 PM

New office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry elected unopposed

Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has been elected unopposed as the Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) with Aamir Shahab and Prem Chand as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has been elected unopposed as the Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) with Aamir Shahab and Prem Chand as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

The Secretary HSATI Ammad Hussain who acted as the returning officer for the annual HSATI elections informed on Saturday that the election committee received one each nomination papers for the election of above stated posts therefore, Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, Aamir Shahab and Prem Chand have been declared elected unopposed as the Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and vice chairman of the association respectively.

The official announcement of the elected office bearers will be made by the HSATI general body which will meet on September 25, 2019, the secretary informed.

